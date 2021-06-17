Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,118. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

