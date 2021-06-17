NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.11 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $38.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00222966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.55 or 0.04532627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,978,360 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

