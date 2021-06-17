Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.85 ($75.12).

Nemetschek stock opened at €61.98 ($72.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 68.58. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €70.55 ($83.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

