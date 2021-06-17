NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Insider Acquires $96,573.96 in Stock

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

