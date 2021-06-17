Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 986,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,367,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCU shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$438.00 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

