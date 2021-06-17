Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 986,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,367,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCU shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$438.00 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

