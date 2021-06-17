New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

