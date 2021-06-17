New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,500 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

FB Financial stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

