New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.07 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

