New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 60,068 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Independent Bank worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

