New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,109,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $11.67 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.