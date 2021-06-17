NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,003.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.54 or 0.01569715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00428128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015960 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

