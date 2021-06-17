NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0018

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $144,287.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00058957 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,028,196,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,987,964,378 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

