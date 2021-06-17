NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down to $75.42

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.42, but opened at $73.50. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 5,307 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

