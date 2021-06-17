NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NGAC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

