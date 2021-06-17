NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.20 million.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,793. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders have sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

