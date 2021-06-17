Nicholas Themelis Sells 7,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 42.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 48.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

