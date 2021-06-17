Nicole D. Perry Sells 1,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

