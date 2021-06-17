Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.14

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NINOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Nikon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.