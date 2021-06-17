Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $12,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $7,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 165.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 611.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44. Noah has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

