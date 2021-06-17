Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NNUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
