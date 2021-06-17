Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NRILY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.