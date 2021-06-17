Non-Fungible Yearn Price Reaches $120.94 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $120.94 or 0.00310310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $8.92 million and $309,261.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00083673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,737 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

