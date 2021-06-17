Northern Trust Corp Has $497.79 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $497,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.