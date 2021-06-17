Northern Trust Corp Has $537.35 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 366,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of eBay worth $537,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

