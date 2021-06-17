Northern Trust Corp Has $661.15 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,225 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $661,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $244.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

