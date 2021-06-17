Northern Trust Corp Has $753.17 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 101,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of Twitter worth $753,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.