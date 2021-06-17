Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $614,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,907,000.

IWR stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

