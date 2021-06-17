Northern Trust Corp Sells 193,716 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $578,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

