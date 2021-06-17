NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 562,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NWE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.89. 1,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,913. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

