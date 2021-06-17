Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

