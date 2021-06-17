Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.
Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.