NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,227,695.04 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total value of C$1,227,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82.

Shares of NG stock opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -86.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.87. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.