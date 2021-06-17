Nuggets (NUG) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.52 million and $2,359.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00143307 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00177770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.00940402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,246.19 or 1.00026798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

