Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

