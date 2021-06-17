Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 275,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 30,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

