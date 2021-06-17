Oatly Group AB to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.49 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 19.99 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

