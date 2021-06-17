Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.77. Approximately 125,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

OBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.77 million and a P/E ratio of -330.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. Insiders acquired a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301 over the last quarter.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

