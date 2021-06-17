Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 9.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 13,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

