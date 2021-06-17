OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of OceanFirst Financial worth $135,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $15,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.