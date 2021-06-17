Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 112,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.