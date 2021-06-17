Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $191,889.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $191,889.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00764578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

