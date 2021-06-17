Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 124,437 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,897. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.