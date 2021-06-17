Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $252.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.07 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

