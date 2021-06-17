Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $49.04. UBS Group now has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Olin shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 5,570 shares changing hands.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

