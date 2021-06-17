Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

OLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

