Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells $553,577.12 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 293,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $933.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omeros by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

