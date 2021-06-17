Omnitude Reaches Market Cap of $532,298.71 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $532,298.71 and approximately $414,658.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00754843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00084095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042479 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

