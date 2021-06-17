Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $3,402,255.30 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ONTO opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

