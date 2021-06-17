Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,882. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.66 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

