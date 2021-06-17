Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $383,000 in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BayCom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.