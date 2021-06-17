Oppenheimer & Close LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,911. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

